NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested on attempted murder charges following a reported shooting at a North Charleston motel Sunday morning.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Charleston Heights Motel on Rivers Ave on June 26 for reports of gunshots.

According to NCPD, officers located a victim suffering an alleged gunshot wound.

EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Through an investigation, Darnell Dwanye Brown, 34, was identified as the suspect and located by law enforcement

Brown was arrested on the charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Brown is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center.