CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man connected to an assault that occurred on a basketball court in Downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, officers responded to Hampton Park following a reported assault that happened in May.

On a nearby basketball court, a dispute happened around 6 p.m. during a pick-up game after a player thought he was spat on by another player on his team.

The altercation began as a verbal exchange and then turned physical with the suspect, punching the victim in the face, a report read.

The victim called 911 after noticing a “substantial amount” of bleeding.

When the game ended, Osborne left the area in his vehicle. He was arrested for third-degree assault and battery.