CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a homeless woman Tuesday night.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the woman on Ann Street who was hysterical and said she had been assaulted and her teeth were knocked out.

The woman told police that she asked two men passersby for spare change when one of the men allegedly threw a drink at her, said an expletive, and threw a pillow at her before hitting her in the face – causing her teeth to be knocked out.

Police noted in the report the woman was holding her tooth in her hand.

The woman mentioned that she followed the woman along King Street and found the man, identified as Ayron Brown (34) at Brick Bar and Grill.

Brown was charged with second-degree assault and battery.