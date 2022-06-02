NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man was arrested after he allegedly threw a baby while arguing with his girlfriend, police said.

According to a report obtained by News 2, police responded to a 911 call, just after midnight, made from an Alston Avenue apartment unit when they saw Vincent Reid, 31, yelling that he had a gun.

Police made contact with the 911 caller, the victim and Reid’s girlfriend, who stated Reid returned to the residence intoxicated, saw her on the phone talking to someone then snatch the phone from her.

Reid called the person his girlfriend was speaking to and made a threat to shoot their residence.

The victim grabbed her phone from Reid and dialed 911 when the two started to verbally argue.

Reid allegedly hit his girlfriend in the face and snatched the phone from her again before grabbing their child and walking out of the apartment.

The 911 call disconnected amid the assault, the report read.

The victim tried calling 911 another time when Reid, again, took the phone from her and threw it.

Reid then allegedly threw the baby at his girlfriend before attempting to choke her and then bit her shoulder.

During the assault, it is alleged that Reid kneeled on her body, however, she was able to bite Reid’s hand and shouted to her daughter in another room to call 911.

Police did see injuries on the victim’s top and bottom lip, bite marks, and bruises on her right shoulder.

Police also mentioned that Reid was visibly under the influence of either alcohol or another substance.

Reid was charged with first-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct toward a child.