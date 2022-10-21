NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police have arrested a man accused of firing shots at a juvenile Thursday night.

According to North Charleston Police, an officer responded to the area of Pine Field Court and Rivers Avenue after a juvenile reported stated that he was shot at by another man.

Officers were looking for any shell casings at the scene when a man, identified as Terry Carter (34), approached the area.

Carter was identified by the juvenile as the shooter before he was detained and searched.

Police were told by the victim that Carter shouted obscenities at him as he walked by, the report states. The juvenile was walking away when Carter allegedly fire a shot at him.

“The juvenile turned around after hearing the shot and saw Mr. Carter with a firearm and Mr. Carter fired another shot at the juvenile.” At this point, the juvenile quickened behind a house and fled to safety.

Carter denied consenting to a gunshot residue test and was captured on a police body camera using violent threats against the victim and his family.

Carter is charged with attempted murder, jail records show. He is currently held at Al Cannon Detention Center with no bond currently.