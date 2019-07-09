Police recover drugs, pistol during traffic stop in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston recovered nearly 155 grams of marijuana and a pistol during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to Spencer Pryor with the North Charleston Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of Napoleon Drive and Scarsdale Ave when the driver of a vehicle came through with a very strong odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

During a probable cause search, Pryor said officers located a camouflage bookbag in the trunk which contained approximately 155 grams of marijuana and a Cal Tek 32 pistol with ten rounds – none of which were in the chamber.

The pistol cleared a check from the NCIC but was seized by law enforcement because it was found with the drugs.

Bryan Keith Johnson, of Summerville, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.