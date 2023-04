NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded Tuesday night to an incident at an apartment complex.

Officers were on scene at the Deer Run Apartments on Jenny Lind Street shortly after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

NCPD declined to comment on the nature of the incident.

Several officers remained in the area after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, and a portion of the parking lot was blocked off with caution tape.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.