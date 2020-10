CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Police Department is responded to an early morning armed robbery at a Waffle House on Savannah Hwy.

According to reports, the call came in at 5:30 a.m. for a robbery at the Waffle House on the 2200 block of Savannah Hwy.

Officials say there were no reported injuries and police are working to identify the subject.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.