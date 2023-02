WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are looking for a woman wanted in connection to a Saturday morning homicide at Waffle House.

A Murder warrant has been issued for Jordin Glover, 19, in connection to a shooting that happened on February 18 at a Waffle House on Bells Highway.

According to the Walterboro Police Department (WPD), Glover is a black female with black and green hair and stands 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call WPD at 843-549-2211.