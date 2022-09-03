CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in an August 27th shooting that injured a 10-year-old boy.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the area of Jackson Street and Hanover Street on Saturday, August 27 where they said a juvenile had been seriously wounded by gunfire.

Detectives have since identified a vehicle – a white 202 Toyota Highlander – involved in that incident, which they had had been reported stolen prior to the shooting.

The stolen Toyota has not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information should contact Charleston Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.