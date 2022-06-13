YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) – As golf carts have become popular across the Lowcountry, one in Yamassee has been reported stolen.

Yamassee Police Department is seeking help in locating a stolen golf cart.

Officers received the report in the area of Hill Rd and Salkehatchie Rd.

The golf cart is described as a black Yamaha G16 with six white seats. It has the serial number JN6-410618 which can be found on the right side of the golf cart near the brake pedal.

A reward is being offered by the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call (803) 943-9261.