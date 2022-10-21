NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a third suspect was arrested in connection to an October 5 shooting.

According to NCPD, Anthony Williams-Dupree, 20, was arrested in Mexico and turned over to U.S. Marshals. He faces one charge of murder, two charges of attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Police were dispatched to the October 5 incident, on the 3600 block of Peppertree Lane, where they found three gunshot victims.

One victim, Dominique Whitehead, died at the scene while the other two survived.

Police previously arrested J’Von Rhodes, 19, and Avery Adams, 23.

Williams-Duprees was extradited from Texas on Thursday to North Charleston and booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.