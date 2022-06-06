CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing assault charges after police said she attacked her father Saturday afternoon at a graduation ceremony.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, a group of family members were at the North Charleston Coliseum to observe a student’s graduation from James Island High School.

Authorities responded to the guest services station after being notified of a disturbance.

The victim told police that his oldest daughter, Monique Ackerman (33), of Arkansas, who was also present at the ceremony, approached him and the entire family aggressively, and started recording and cursing at them.

Police were also told that the victim pulled his phone out to record the incident when Ackerman became physical and spat at him.

Ackerman’s brother and son of the victim was also a witness, the report read.

The victim recorded audio of the incident which only contained audio of the suspect cursing and other noise.

There was also video captured of the incident but it ended before any physical fight was recorded.

Police were told by the victim that he was “extremely fearful” of the suspect as she allegedly stated that she would “kill him if she could get away with it.”

He also told police that Ackerman had his house key and was frightened that she would possibly come to his house while he is sleeping to hurt him.

Ackerman was charged with third-degree assault and battery.