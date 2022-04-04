CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Ravenel man has been charged with kidnapping and other charges stemming from a fight with his girlfriend.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at a home on Artis Road in Ravenel at about 1:43 a.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with a woman, identified as Jamila Matthews, and while speaking with her, the suspect, Darius Ferrette (32), fled into the woods.

A foot pursuit ensued until deputies caught up with Ferrette, apprehended him, and placed him into custody.

An investigation determined that a physical assault occurred between the two parties.

Specifically, Ferrette held Matthews against her will throughout the altercation, and, at one point, her airflow was restricted, a police report read.

Matthews told deputies that Ferrette was intoxicated and took her keys and phone at one point during the dispute.

Another altercation happened outside of the residence before Matthews ran back into the home and grabbed a knife in trying to defend herself.

She was overpowered by Ferrette before he took the knife – Matthews told deputies that she was in fear for her life in addition to Ferrette having a history of committing domestic assaults on her.

She also advised deputies that Ferrette was on supervised probation due to previous domestic violence.

Ferrette told deputies that he fled because he is currently on parole.

He was charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence and is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.