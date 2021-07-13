Repeater offender sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Zachary Scott Fasola, 33, of Mount Pleasant was sentenced to more than ten years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

This is Fasola’s second federal conviction and sentence for possessing child pornography since his first in 2016.

Courtroom evidence presented on May 16, 2018 showed that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was alerted by Facebook of alleged criminal activity on their servers connected to a particular email address.

NCMEC then sent a CyberTipline Report to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Fasola’s residence, which was connected to the email address.

Fasola admitted to downloading child pornography from the internet, and law enforcement confiscated multiple electronic devices from his residence.

24 videos and 140 images of child pornography were found, including depictions of prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity with adults.

Fasola was sentenced to 121 months in prison and lifetime supervised released by United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel of Charleston – there is no parole in the federal prison system.

Fasola is also order to pay special assessments of $100 and $5,000.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation on the case – Assistant United States Attorney Dean H. Secor prosecuted the case.

This case was presented as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative aimed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Spearheaded by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood organizes federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and, prosecute individuals who exploit children through the internet, in addition to identifying and rescuing victims.

For more information, visit projectsafechildhood.gov.