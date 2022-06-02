NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man faces a slew of charges after assaulting a police officer and making threats during a traffic stop on Dorchester Road.

North Charleston Police on Wednesday morning, conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chrysler Sebring after noticing a defective brake light on the vehicle.

The traffic stop was conducted on Allwood Drive in the Forest Hills neighborhood on Dorchester Road.

Officers noticed two passengers making “furtive movements” as if they were trying to conceal items, according to a police report.

The front seat passenger, Eugene Morgan (27), gave officers a name and birth date different from his own before the other occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle.

The driver gave officers consent to search the car, however, Morgan rescinded his consent and told officers that they could not conduct a search.

A K9 was then brought out and given a command to search when it had a positive alert on the vehicle’s right rear passenger door.

The positive alert prompted officers to conduct a probable cause search.

During the search, an officer found a firearm underneath a seat cushion – Morgan was then placed in handcuffs when he began to resist officers, NCPD said.

After Morgan was repeatedly asked to place his hands behind his back and stop resisting, he broke free from the officers and hit one in the face – that officer then hit Morgan back.

Morgan was still actively resisting and officers warned him that he was going to be tased if he did not follow their commands.

After several commands, an officer shot his taser into Morgan’s back and he was brought down to the ground. The takedown caused his forehead to hit the pavement.

Police said Morgan continued to resist and ignore officer commands, but he was eventually placed in handcuffs.

He then spat blood on an officer for “making him bleed,” and then placed in a patrol car where he was able to move the handcuffs to the front of his body.

“He began to destroy the back seat interior of the vehicle, causing significant damage,” the report read.

Officers retrieved the firearm from the vehicle to be processed. Morgan’s identity was confirmed by the officers, and he said the reason he gave a false name and resisted was that he already had a warrant out for his arrest.

His initial warrant was for burglary offenses committed in 2018 and had indicators for assault on police while resisting, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and threatening the life of public officials.

Police released the driver and passenger with a warning, and Morgan was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The report further mentioned that Morgan made threats that he going to “find and fight, and cause harm” to one of the officers, between the traffic stop and while sitting in the hospital room.

In addition, Morgan removed marijuana from his sock and started to eat it. He spat it out when an officer saw.

In all, Morgan was arrested on numerous charges including possession of a handgun by persons unlawful, releasing body fluids, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, threatening the life of a public official, false information to police, and malicious damage to personal property.