NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old after he was found bleeding in a North Charleston parking lot on Sunday.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers on patrol near Bream Road observed a man lying on the ground in a parking lot at 7:27 p.m.

Responding officers noticed “a lot of blood” and administered aid. Charleston County EMS transported the victim to MUSC for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

NCPD is investigating.