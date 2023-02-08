MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is investigating after they say multiple electronic devices were stolen during a break-in at Costco.

According to MPPD, officers responded to 3525 Park Avenue Blvd in reference to a burglary alarm shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

A report states that as officers were en route to the scene, the alarm company indicated that a person had broken through an exterior brick wall and was seen inside the merchandise pick-up area of the store near the electronics and jewelry section.

It is believed that a sledgehammer was used to break through the wall, Sgt. Ashley Croy said.

Police said that surveillance video reviewed at the scene showed two suspects.

It is unknown how many iPads were stolen from the store, but the estimated value of the items is $16,000, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.