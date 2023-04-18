CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man has been charged with assault after a report stated he inappropriately touched a nurse at Roper St. Francis Hospital on Monday.

Erik Cleveland, 30, is charged with second-degree assault and battery, jail records show.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. a nurse was speaking with another staff member when Cleveland reportedly asked who she was in a flirtatious fashion.

The nurse tried ignoring Cleveland and continued with her duties when he allegedly kept following the nurse through various areas of the hospital floor. Cleveland also attempted to corner her into a room where she had to duck under Cleveland’s arm to exit, the report stated.

Cleveland kept following the nurse, continuing his sexual advances.

The nurse stated that she felt unsafe and was searching for a male nurse before she went to another room on the floor.

Cleveland followed her into the room and was told by the nurse that he was not allowed in there.

“Cleveland asked [the nurse] what she would say if he told her he wanted to make love to her, and [the nurse] responded that would be incredibly inappropriate.”

Cleveland then grabbed the nurse’s buttocks, the report said.

He was then placed on a trespass notice and placed under arrest by CPD.

He is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.