MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday for shoplifting from an Mt. Pleasant gas station and attempting to assault a police officer.

Mt. Pleasant Police Department officers responded to a Sunoco on Hwy 17 early Monday morning in reference to a shoplifting incident.

According to the report, officers were advised by a store employee that a man, later identified as Jackson Armstrong, had reportedly vandalized the business and smashed bottles of alcohol both inside and outside.

The employee stated that Armstrong entered the business and threatened to “blow it up” before smashing a 48-ounce bottle of beer that he refused to pay for.

Officers said Armstrong was located nearby and admitted to the alleged incident. During the encounter, he attempted to spit on one of the arresting officers two times.

Upon arrest, police recovered stolen food items, a large knife, and marijuana.

Armstrong was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.