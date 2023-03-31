CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Ravenel man faces charges after he’s accused of stealing items from a retail store between January and March, according to an affidavit obtained by counton2.com.

Carlos Daniel Smalls, 38 is charged with grand larceny after he allegedly stole a “significant amount” of items from Tractor Supply Co. on Savannah Highway.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store on Tuesday for the reported theft. A loss prevention team member at the store told deputies that Smalls was seen on video stealing several dog kennels, dog houses and lawnmowers.

The items were stolen between January 1 and March 23.

When Smalls was confronted by the team member, he confessed to stealing the items and expressed that additional items were also stolen.

The total amount of items stolen was about $13,499, according to CCSO.

Smalls is currently held on a $15,000 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.