CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot a Charleston Police officer Sunday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, a CPD officer responded to a Bluewater convenience store on Savannah Highway after reports of an intoxicated man who refused to leave the location.

The officer met with a store worker who pointed out the suspect, identified as Montez Mitchell, who police say was non-compliant.

Mitchell’s eyes were observed to be bloodshot and glossy, and his speech was slurred, a report stated. The officer also noticed Mitchell had a smell of alcohol.

Mitchell was told to leave the property by the officer, but he was belligerent and continued to disturb other employees and patrons inside.

“Mitchell stated that he knew who I was and that I arrested his cousin. He then proceeded to say, “I will blow your [expletive] up right now,” the report continued.

The officer took Mitchell’s statement as a threat that he was going to shoot him.

Mitchell was charged with threatening the life of a public employee, public disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

He’s currently held on a $5,722 bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center.