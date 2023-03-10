CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man connected to a January hit-and-run crash was arrested by police, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Ethan Hunter (25, of Goose Creek) was charged with hit and run with great bodily injury, jail records show.

According to a report obtained by counton2.com, CPD officers on January 29 responded to the 2000 block of Savannah Highway following a reported crash in the area.

At the scene, police saw a woman inside a 2016 Honda Accord after the vehicle veered off the right shoulder of the roadway and hit a telephone and a transformer.

“The vehicle was trapped in between the downed telephone pole and the transformer at a 45-degree angle. The victim was trapped inside on the front passenger seat at this time,” the report reads.

Police were able to extricate the woman from her vehicle and she was taken to an area hospital.

During an investigation, officers found a Hyundai emblem on the road about 100 yards from the crashed vehicle.

Police say another report was received about a vehicle with its airbag deployed that looked like it was just in a crash.

The report lists a Hyundai sedan registered to Hunter.

Hunter is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.