SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly kidnapped a woman and then led deputies on a high-speed chase through Berkeley County on Saturday.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of N Main Street near the I-26 Westbound on-ramp around 5:40 p.m. to look for a vehicle involved in an alleged kidnapping incident.

An incident report states that an individual at Walmart in Summerville called 911 after witnessing “a male subject drag a female subject into the passenger seat of the vehicle.”

Deputies observed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description driving “erratically” and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Montarius Lamont Kelley, sped off.

A brief pursuit ensued heading northbound on S. Live Oak Drive “reaching speeds upwards of 110 mph” and ended when the vehicle crashed into a ditch on Black Tom Road near State Road.

Kelley was arrested and charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Kidnapping.

He is being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center on a $150,000 bond.

*Editor’s Note: News 2 has reached out to the Summerville Police Department for additional details.