NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is in custody after he allegedly met with a woman through a dating app and stole her car early Monday morning, according to a police report.

According to a report provided to News 2, North Charleston Police were dispatched to a reported robbery early Monday morning just after 1:20 a.m. at the Windgate by Wyndham hotel.

A woman told police that she agreed to meet a man, later identified as Arthur Squire (41), through the dating app Plenty of Fish. The victim further explained to authorities that Squire “popped two unknown pills and wanted to smoke in the room,” the report read.

Squire allegedly pulled out a handgun and zip ties and threw them on the bed after the victim told him he could not smoke in the room. Squire then took her phone and purse before leaving the hotel room. The victim when to the hotel lobby to contact 911 before realizing her car was missing.

The report continued by stating the victim was able to ping her phone using Find My iPhone which traced it to a Rivers Avenue motel where Squire was seen getting out of the victim’s vehicle and entering a room at the property.

North Charleston PD attempted multiple times to get Squire out of the motel room before calling in the SWAT team. At this point, the motel room door opened and multiple people exited once the SWAT team arrived.

Squire was positively identified by the victim and police searched the motel room. The search yielded a black and silver Ruger pistol, stolen from NCPD, and a Glock 19 pistol in another reportedly stolen vehicle Squire was driving.

He is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.