NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man is behind bars after he allegedly made threats to a police officer detaining another man during a traffic stop.

Jasheen Jones (30) was arrested for threatening the life of a public official and breach of peace, according to jail records.

A police report states that on Monday evening, just before 6 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chicora Avenue and Reynolds Avenue when an officer was confronted by a hostile crowd. Multiple people in the crowd were told to get back and refused to do so resulting in the officer having to shove some people back.

A man in the traffic stop complied and was detained by police.

More people joined the hostile crowd when Jones, who police said was yelling and causing a disturbance, approached one officer and said “one on one I’ll knock yo (expletive) out.”

At that point, Jones was arrested. He is currently held at Charleston County Detention Center on a $15,300 bond.