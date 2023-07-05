NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston say they made 47 arrests involving illegal’s firearms in June.

A recent report reveals North Charleston Police Department recovered 54 unlawfully carried or possessed guns and made 47 corresponding arrests in June 2023.

“Our officers will continue to be proactive to keep residents and visitors to North Charleston safe,” NCPD said.

The report shows a steady trend in the number of firearms recovered by the department. In 2021, NCPD recovered more than 50 illegal firearms.