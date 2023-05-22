CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been charged in connection to an assault incident that happened last week.

Yolanda Shine, 49, is charged with domestic violence of high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Garnaris Shine, 46, is charged with assault and battery of high and aggravated nature and possession of cocaine.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the emergency room at MUSC after a reported assault that happened at a Drake Street residence.

A male victim told officers that he was headbutted by Yolanda during an argument involving her and her brother Garnaris at the home. Yolanda and the victim are married, according to a police report.

Garnaris then allegedly hit the victim with a clothing iron and beat him with a metal walking cane.

Yolanda then grabbed a knife and charged toward the victim, to which he grabbed the knife but was cut on his forehead.

Both Yolanda and Garnaris are held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.