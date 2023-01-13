NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested Thursday after authorities found over 30 pounds of marijuana in their suitcases at Charleston International Airport, a report says.

According to the Charleston County Aviation Authority, authorities were notified that two passengers were traveling with contraband.

A K9 unit was alerted to the odor of narcotics in two pieces of luggage.

The pieces of luggage were then placed on the baggage claim carousel before being grabbed by two men.

The men, identified as Adonis Zynaris Kiawoh (20) and Dwayne Dawaun Simmons (23), were approached by authorities as they were walking toward the exit.

Kiawoh and Simmons then fled through the exit before surrendering to pursuing officers.

Officers searched both pieces of luggage and found a total of 30 vacuum-sealed bags of alleged marijuana weighing a total of 33.94 pounds, the report read. Officers also found two jars of moon rocks.

Kiawoh and Simmons were both charged with trafficking marijuana, jail records show.

Both are being held on $300,000 and $250,000 bonds, respectfully.