DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Friday arrested a woman for a fatal March 2 hit and run.

According to SCHP, Brittney Lynn Price (31) of Cross is being charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death.

An investigation revealed that Price was driving a 2011 Chevy Traverse on East Third Street near Owens Drive when she hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries.