SC Man who took selfie with Calhoun statue during Capitol Riot pleads guilty

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina man who took a selfie with the John C. Calhoun statue during the January 6 Capitol insurrection pled guilty Tuesday during a virtual hearing.

Andrew Hately of Newberry, S.C. pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and/or a $5,000 maximum fine.

The FBI was able to place Hatley at the Capitol using photos Hatley took of himself as well as GPS information from his cell phone.

Initially, Hatley tried to deny his participation, posting on his Facebook “It has come to my attention that there was someone who looks like me at the Capitol. I’d like to set the record straight. I don’t have that kind of motivation for lost causes. I just don’t care enough anymore, certainly not enough for all that.“

Hatley eventually confessed to his participation and was taken into custody January 19 in Arizona, according to the Department of Justice.

The judge has not yet decided on Hatley’s sentencing.