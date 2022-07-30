BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about reports of scam calls to residents in the area.

According to BSCO, a Beaufort County resident reported that she and a coworker received a phone call from a “Captain with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office” who discussed, at length, a warrant for their arrest.

The victims knew the information was false and recognized it as a scam.

“The only phone calls the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will make regarding warrants is to request for you to turn yourself in,” BCSO said.

The office will never ask for financial information or payments.

BSCO reminds residents to never provide any personal or financial information in writing or over the phone to someone you do not know.

If you feel you may have been a victim of a scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency.