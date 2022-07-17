BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) warns residents after a woman lost more than $100,000 in a recent scam.

According to BCSO, scammers posed as CIA agents to scam a woman from Hilton Head Island.

Deputies say the scam started with a phone call in June where a scammer posed as an Amazon employee calling about a recent purchase.

The victim said she hadn’t made any purchases and was transferred to “CIA Agent William Nelson”.

In an attempt to prove credibility, the alleged agent provided the woman with a photo of his credentials.

The agent told the woman that her social security number had been compromised and she was involved in payments to foreign nations.

She was advised to withdraw all of her money so that it could be put into “Federal Protective Custody”.

The woman fell victim to the scam.

She withdrew $30,000 and purchased gift cards as instructed by the alleged agent. She then withdrew an additional $100,000 in cash.

BCSO reported that the woman then met with another alleged CIA agent at a Walmart in Hardeeville to deliver the cash and gift cards.

If you feel like you’ve been a victim of a scam, report details to local law enforcement immediately