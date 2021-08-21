SCDC reports second-longest SC Death Row inmate dies at a local hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Death Row inmate Donald Allen Jones, 60, died Saturday at a local hospital, SCDC confirms.

Officials report that Jones’ preliminary cause of death was a stroke, and an autopsy will be conducted – he has been in the hospital since Wednesday.

Jones was on SC’s death row since 1984, being the second-longest serving resident of SC’s death row.

He was sentenced to death after being convicted of murder, criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, larceny from an automobile, and larceny-housebreaking in the 1983 Lancaster County shooting death of Ned Plyler.

