Charleston County convenience store owner faces three counts of tax evasion

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ravi Dudhela, 42, faces three counts of tax evasion for his convenience store after he was arrested by South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents on Tuesday.

According to investigators, Dudhela, of Hanahan failed to completely report sales from his business for tax years 2018, 2019, and 2020, after investigators reviewed the store’s sales documents.

Dudhela failed to report a minimum $721,386 and avoided paying over $64,900 in sales taxes due to the state of South Carolina – he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count.

Arrest warrants reveal that after an interview with SCDOR agents, Dudhela admitted to purposely underreporting his store’s sales to lower his sales tax due.

Dudhela was the partner and operator of Veerpur LLC DBA Rivers Mart in Charleston County where patrons can purchase food, drinks, beer, and tobacco products.

Dudhela has a pending bond hearing and is currently held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.