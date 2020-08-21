SCDPPPS searching for two registered sex offenders believed to be on the run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Probatio, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) is working to apprehend two registered sex offenders on the run from law enforcement.

Karl Montour is 5’3″ and weighs around 180 pounds, with white hair (slightly balding), a white beard (which may be clean shaven), and glasses.

He was convicted on three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

Montour was serving out the remainder of his 20-year sentence under community supervision, but “absconded from supervision on 5/6/20 following the removal of his GPS monitor.”

SCDPPPS reports that “Montour has ties to the West Ashley area…and is known to frequent Savannah Highway (between Dobbin Road and Parish Road) on foot.”

William Mazyck is 5’6″ and 130 pounds, with multiple tattoos on his arms and facial hair on his chin.

He was convicted on one count of second degree criminal sxual conduct with a minor between 11 and 14 years old.

According to SCDPPPS, “Mazyck absconded from supervision on 6/10/20.”

Mazyck is known to have ties to the McClellanville area as well as parts of Georgetown County.

Anyone with information on either man is asked to contact Agent Christian Aulbach at (843) 998-4079 or Lowcountry CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.