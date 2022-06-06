BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C (WCBD) – SC Highway Patrol is seeking information on a fatal hit and run that happened early Sunday morning in Beaufort County.

According to SCHP, a hit-and-run collision happened on Porches Hill Road in Beaufort County around 4:10 a.m.

A vehicle was traveling east on Porches Hill Road near Kinloch Road when it struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was killed as a result.

The make and model of the vehicle are unknown. The vehicle may have damage to the lower front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to SCHP at 803-896-9621.