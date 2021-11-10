Second person arrested for fatal shooting at gas station on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCDP) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a second man in connection to a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead.

Keano Simmons (24) has been arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Simmons allegedly shot one person at the A1 Grocery at 4106 Dorchester Road Monday afternoon. He was then picked up and driven away from the scene by Dartez Ferguson, who was arrested Tuesday on charges of accessory after the fact of murder and possession of a handgun by a person unlawful.

Investigators also served Simmons with a warrant for grand larceny in an unrelated case.