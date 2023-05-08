CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A second person has been arrested in connection to a May 2 shooting inside an MUSC parking garage.

According to MUSC Public Safety, 23-year-old Donovan Henderson was arrested Sunday and faces one charge of attempted murder.

Henderson was apprehended with help from the Summerville Police Department.

On May 2, MUSC Public Safety and the Charleston Police Department responded to shots fired in the McClennan Banks garage.

Jail records show Henderson was previously arrested and released on bond for the sale and delivery of a stolen pistol in 2019.

Authorities arrested 31-year-old Samuel White the day after the shooting and charged him with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and carrying a weapon on school property in connection to the shooting.

Officials with MUSC said additional security measures have been implemented at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital since the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.