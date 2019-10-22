Second suspect charged with murder for fatal shooting of postal worker

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A second arrest has been made in the murder of a postal worker in Williamsburg County.

64-year-old Irene Pressley was killed while on her delivery route in late September.

The community described her as beloved and said they were left with a void after her passing.

On September 28th, investigators in Williamsburg County announced the arrest of one suspect, 22-year-old Trevor Seward in connection to Pressley’s murder.

Later, on October 22nd, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office announced a second arrest in the case – 27-year-old Jerome Terrell Davis – who is charged in her murder.

Jerome Terrell Davis

Davis was transported to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

“We will continue to work together to make all of our communities safer,” said Williamsburg County Sheriff Stephen Gardner following Davis’ arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact authorities.