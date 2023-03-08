ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is working to identify several people caught on a home security video just before a woman was killed in an apparent home invasion.

According to OCSO, the incident happened in the early morning hours of December 27 at a home on Vincent Drive.

Several people can be seen getting out of a car and approaching the house. One of the people reaches up towards the camera and pushes it down to block the view.

The 33-year-old victim was found shot to death in the home.

OCSO is asking anyone with information on the subjects to call them at (803) 534-3550.