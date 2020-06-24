Live Now
Sheriff: Parents charged with 1-year-old daughter’s death

Mugshots courtesy of Zuercher Portal of the Kershaw County Detention Center

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina said the parents of a 1-year-old girl were charged with her death after fentanyl was found in her system.

Donovan Marshall Wright and Taylor Cheyenne Metz were charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said the baby was taken to the hospital on June 14, where she later died.

According to an incident report, the baby was fed from a bottle and fell asleep for several hours but when an adult touched the baby’s leg, it was cold. Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said the fentanyl found in the baby’s system prompted the charge. It’s unclear whether the couple had an attorney.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

