COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after one person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Walterboro Sunday morning.

According to Colleton Fire-Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Baymont Inn and Suits on Sniders Highway at 9:37 a.m. Sunday.

Walterboro Police arrived to find a man critically injured in the front parking lot.

Colleton Fire-Rescue

Colleton Fire-Rescue

The man was treated at the scene and transported by helicopter to Trident Medical for treatment.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.