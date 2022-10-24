COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after one person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Walterboro Sunday morning.
According to Colleton Fire-Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at the Baymont Inn and Suits on Sniders Highway at 9:37 a.m. Sunday.
Walterboro Police arrived to find a man critically injured in the front parking lot.
The man was treated at the scene and transported by helicopter to Trident Medical for treatment.
The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.