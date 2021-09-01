SLED arrests former Scranton City Clerk for embezzling more than $200,000

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Town of Scranton City Clerk is arrested for embezzlement after purchasing personal items totaling over $200,000 with the Town’s credit card, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirms.

Tammy Renea Sarvis, 48, of Florence County was charged with embezzlement of public funds, valuing $10,000 or more.

A warrant reads that Sarvis served the Town of Scranton from 2018 to 2021 where she was responsible for the safekeeping, transferring, and disbursement of public funds.

The investigation was requested by the Town of Scranton.

Sarvis was booked at the Florence County Detention Center, and the case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.