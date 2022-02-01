SLED: Former Darlington County correctional officer charged with misconduct, possession of marijuana

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Darlington County Detention Center officer has been arrested and charged on Monday for misconduct in the office and possession of marijuana, SLED says.

According to SLED, Devonte Rashawn Harrell was a former correctional officer at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Warrants reveal that Harrell “knowingly and unlawfully possessed items considered contraband inside the detention center.”

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to conduct an investigation.

Harrell was booked at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on January 31.