SLED identifies man killed in Sunday-morning officer-involved shooting

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that left one dead Sunday.

According to SLED, Junnie Levon Williams (35) of North Charleston is identified as the man killed in Sunday’s officer-involved shooting.

Agents say that Williams was killed during an encounter with NCPD officers.

NCPD spokesperson Harve Jacobs said that officers responded to the area of Crossroads Drive around 4 a.m. Sunday following a report of a vehicle break-in.

Williams attempted to flee from officers after being identified as the suspect.

Officials say that Williams was armed, and while attempting to apprehend him, there was a struggle resulting with shots being fired, and Williams being shot.

SLED says that this is the 2nd officer-involved shooting in the state so far this year.

