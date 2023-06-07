NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman faces charges for allegedly obtaining a duplicate car title in exchange for a loan, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says.

On December 2, 2022, Quinyah Simmons visited allegedly obtained a fraudulent South Carolina title for her 2010 Mercedes-Benz vehicle from a South Carolina DMV location in West Ashley.

A few hours later, Simmons visited a North American Title Loans location and presented the fraudulent title to her vehicle, and received a loan in the amount of $1,500.

Simmons is charged with obtaining money under false pretenses.

She is currently held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and will be tried by the Charleston County Magistrate’s Court.