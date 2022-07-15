ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is searching for a suspect accused of attempted murder stemming from a June shooting.

SLED agents are seeking public help in locating TreQuan Stokes (22), of Orangeburg, for his alleged involvement in a Denmark shooting that happened June 15.

Stokes may be driving a light blue Honda or black Dodge Charges, SLED says.

He is described to be 5’08” in height, weighing 225 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Agents are urging to not approach Stokes as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that could result in Stokes’ arrest is asked to contact the SLED Lowcountry Regional Office at (843) 782-3822