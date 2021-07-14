Solicitor deems April officer-involved shooting following standoff justifiable

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Wednesday announced that her office has deemed an April 24 officer-involved shooting in McClellanville justifiable.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrived to a home on Old Georgetown Road around 11:00 a.m. to serve a warrant to Joseph Jackson for his failure to register as a sex offender.

Jackson was standing in his yard when deputies arrived but retreated to his screened porch once he saw them. Jackson refused to come out and talk to the deputies and then a deputy “saw Jackson holding what he believed to be a shotgun.”

Deputies told Jackson to put down the weapon, but Jackson instead pointed and fired at the deputies. The deputies retreated and called for backup, including SWAT and South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officers, as well as CCSO air support.

Video from the incident shows Jackson with what appears to be multiple firearms.

At some point, Jackson exited his house with a gun and walked toward the woods behind his house where deputies were stationed. He once again fired at deputies , and officers returned fire.

Jackson fired at the deputies several times more before the standoff ended. Jackson suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and deputies rendered aid after entering his residence prior to EMS arriving.

Wilson said that after reviewing all available evidence, “it is abundantly clear that [deputies involved] were in actual and imminent danger of death and or great bodily harm when they reasonably and lawfully exercised deadly force toward Jackson.”