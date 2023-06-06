CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old Summerville man convicted of attempted murder of a Charleston County deputy will spend over 20 years in prison, according to First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe.

Albert Scott III was sentenced to 24 years in prison without parole following a guilty plea to attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Heath Taylor.

On February 13, 2020, Deputy Robert Haslip attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Ladson Road and Highway 78 when Scott failed to stop and led the deputy on a high-speed chase.

The deputy responded following a reported domestic dispute involving Scott and his girlfriend.

Scott, armed with an assault rifle, ran into a wooded area in Dorchester County after stopping his vehicle near Salters Lane. The deputy lost sight of Scott for a short time but then spotted him on the ground with his rifle raised.

“Scott then fired one shot, barely missing the deputy. Deputy Haslip told Judge Taylor during sentencing, ‘I felt like I could feel the bullet pass by my head,’” the solicitor stated.

Deputy Haslip returned fire, striking Scott three times and causing him to fall to the ground.

Scott then fired another round before surrendering as additional law enforcement arrived at the scene to assist and take him into custody.

Scott was previously convicted of pointing and presenting, and accessory after the fact to armed robbery.